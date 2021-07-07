Southport Lanes won't reopen after all; owners to auction off memorabilia

A nearly century-old Lake View bowling spot is officially closing for good, but you can still purchase a piece of its history

Southport Lanes has been closed since September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, there was some hope that the historic restaurant and bowling alley in Lake View would get a chance to make a comeback thanks to a $70,000 state grant.

A spokesperson for the group that owns the building said it was a tough decision, but that ownership does not see the business recovering any time soon and the owners have decided to auction off the buildings assets.

Everything inside, including pool tables, bowling equipment, the bar dating which back to 1922, the famous Southport Lanes sign and exterior signage will available for purchase through an online auction.

Lakeview residents that were regulars and brought their families for bowling say the news is devastating. Many hope to secure a piece of its history so the legacy lives on.

"Probably like a bowling ball or something like that. But absolutely a bar stool or a small table or something like that. But I hope that someone finds it and recreates the business because it's fantastic," said Rob Nolfi.

The online auction will take place July 13 through July 20.