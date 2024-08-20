Southside Blooms on display at Chicago DNC

Seeds of hope in a once vacant lot in Englewood have blossomed into a bouquet of opportunity.

"We’ve taken the humble flower and used it as a tool to empower youth here in Englewood," co-founder of Southside Blooms Hannah Blackwell said.

Blackwell founded Southside Blooms with her husband, Quilen. They moved to Englewood 10 years ago to harness the creativity of youth and show them a different side of what’s possible in their neighborhood.

"Trying to show flower farming as an alternative to the streets just felt like apples and oranges," said Blackwell. "But once they saw it could be a viable job, it could even help them support their own families. In some cases, it really started to turn their view of what the flower could offer them."

Southside Blooms typically creates bouquets for weddings and other special events. This week their designs will bud onto the political scene, after being chosen to create floral arrangements for the Democratic National Convention.

"It makes me proud, it makes me feel like I’m working towards something larger than just for money," said Naseah King. "It’s personal because I live here. It feels good to give back to the community. It feels good to make our community a little brighter."

King is one of about 25 youths who work at Southside Blooms. There are 80 more young people on the waiting list. Big events like the DNC will help Southside Blooms hire even more youth.

"We’re constantly being asked, hey can I get more hours," said Blackwell. "Could I have more days in the shop? We’re able to say yes when something of this magnitude books with us. It just means, yes you can have more hours. That’s more money in your pocket and more money into our community."

Southside Blooms is growing. They already have a flower farm on the West Side of Chicago but are hoping to open a shop later this year. Eventually, they’re looking to expand outside of Chicago, focusing on inner-city neighborhoods just like where they got their start in Englewood.