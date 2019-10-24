Special needs school bus aide charged with striking child, knocking out 2 teeth

article

A Burlington Central School District bus aide has been charged with striking a young child and knocking out two teeth in the northwest suburbs.

Jean M. Micklevitz, 63, is charged with a felony county of aggravated battery to a child, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Micklevitz allegedly hit a child younger than 13 years old in the face when she was a helper on a bus for special needs students for Burlington Central School District 301, prosecutors said.

The child entered the bus on Oct. 2 and asked for a juice box, and Micklevitz said food and drink wasn’t allowed, prosecutors said.

When the child refused to move from the bus steps, Micklevitz allegedly grabbed him and dragged him to a seat, prosecutors said. She allegedly struck him multiple times in the face, prosecutors said.

A Kane County judge issued an arrest warrant for Micklevitz, of Burlington, on Wednesday and set her bail to $30,000, prosecutors said. She was arrested by sheriff’s deputies that afternoon, posted $3,000 bond and was released.

Her next court date was Oct. 30. If convicted, she faces between two and five years in prison, and 10 years as a registered violent offender against youth in accordance with the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act.

Burlington Central School District 301 did not immediately reply to a request for comment.