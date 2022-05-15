Expand / Collapse search

Special Olympics Illinois Ducky Derby starts duck 'adoptions' ahead of August event

You have until August 4 to adopt a duck for Special Olympics Illinois Ducky Derby in Chicago.

CHICAGO - Special Olympics Illinois 2022 Ducky Derby kicked off on Sunday.

Volunteers were out near Wrigley Field, trying to get ducks adopted for $5/each. Every duck supports a Special Olympics athlete.

"We'll be dropping 75-thousand ducks into the Chicago River later this summer on August 4, but we have to start adopting them this summer so that's what we're doing today," said Alexandra McMillin, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications.

Kyle Tuckey, who started participating with Special Olympics Illinois when he was eight years old, and who has competed in track and field, soccer, softball, basketball, golf, and snowshoeing, will be the Ducky Derby ambassador. 

The sponsor of the winning duck will win a Chevy. You can adopt ducks until Derby day, which is August 4.