Special summer time Chicago Auto Show to kick off Thursday

The auto show is rolling back into the Chicago area.

Crews on Wednesday were still putting the final touches on the displays at McCormick Place West, where an abbreviated and somewhat smaller version of the Chicago Auto Show will begin on Thursday.

Normally, the auto show is held in February. But with the country still in the grips of the pandemic and vaccines just being rolled out a few months ago, officials opted to push everything to July.

This special auto show has a shorter schedule, five days instead of 10, and about half as much square footage as the event normally uses.

But there is one big advantage to holding the show in the summer, and that is that officials have moved part of it outdoors.

Indiana Street just outside the convention hall has been closed off and turned into a test track for a number of new cars.

Ford and Jeep have both built rugged test tracks for some of their off-road trucks and vehicles, in which you will be able to take a very bouncy ride with a professional driver.

"It's s a game changer. For us, we took this as an opportunity as a brand to be disruptive and take advantage of the beautiful weather, to take advantage of a beautiful city…bring our product outdoors, customers could experience it, drive them, ride them," said Raj Register of Ford Global Brand Experience.

"We needed to do something that was different," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan.

One other change for the public to know is you need to buy your tickets online. There are no tickets available for purchase at the event.