2 killed after speeding Tesla crashes into Woodridge home

The Brief A Tesla crashed into a home in Woodridge around midnight, hitting several trees and sparking a fire. Firefighters quickly responded, extinguishing flames in both the house and the smoking car. Authorities have not confirmed reports that two people in the Tesla died.



Two people died after their car crashed into a Woodridge home Sunday night at a high rate of speed.

Deadly crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a Tesla left the roadway near Janes Avenue and struck a residence at 2400 Kildeer Street.

Serious damage was dealt to the house in the crash. Tree limbs and car debris were scattered all over the street and throughout the lawn.

Witnesses said a Tesla was speeding when it struck several trees before crashing into the home and bursting into flames.

The Lisle-Woodrige Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished fires in the house and the smoking car. Two people were found dead inside the car. They have not yet been identified.

No one inside the home was injured.

‘I heard the screaming’

What they're saying:

John Klecyngier, who lives in the neighborhood, talked about what he heard when the crash took place.

"As soon as I heard a loud bang, I saw the vehicle go right into the house. As soon as I saw that, I saw the flames, I heard the screaming. I pulled the video off my cameras and sure enough, it's the car going at an extremely high rate of speed. But again, I'm shook up, very much so, knowing the fact that I was in my shed when that happened. I'm pretty hurt that this happened in my town, my neighborhood," Klecyngier said.

Another neighbor described hearing the crash and seeing the immediate aftermath.

"Just all of a sudden, I heard a bang from my house and came out, and there was a bunch of damage to the trees. Looks like somebody drove off the curb and into a house. Kind of interesting," he said.