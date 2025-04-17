'Spend in the Black' aims to reclaim the Black dollar on Chicago's South Side, organizers say

The Brief A coalition of Black faith, political, and business leaders is hosting a major economic justice event April 19 in Chicago’s 6th Ward. The "Spend in the Black" marketplace will feature more than 100 vendors, including over 50 Black-owned businesses. The event is part of a broader effort to support Black economic power and includes hourly $1,000 giveaways.



A new push for economic justice is taking shape in Chicago this weekend, bringing together Black faith, political, and business leaders for a full day of community and commerce.

What we know:

The event, called Bullseye: Spend in the Black, is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 75th Street and King Drive. It’s being led by Sixth Ward Alderman Will Hall and Dr. Charlie Dates, senior pastor of two of the city's largest Black churches.

More than 100 vendors will line the street, including over 50 Black-owned businesses selling food, clothing, art, and more. Organizers say the goal is to "resurrect the Black dollar" and build long-term economic power in Chicago’s Black communities.

Stephanie Hart, owner of Brown Sugar Bakery and a vocal supporter of the movement, said the effort is about being intentional with spending.

"I spend here, I spend on 75th Street, I do my accounting on 75th Street. I eat every day on 75th Street. It makes a difference," she said.

To help draw people in, event organizers are offering a $1,000 giveaway every hour throughout the day.

What's next:

Leaders hope this weekend’s event is just the beginning.

For those interested in attending or learning more, a full list of participating vendors is available at salemchicago.org/spendblack.