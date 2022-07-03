Sports fans say inflation may keep them from going to another game

Baseball fans say they'd love to see their team in person, but can't afford a Major League Baseball game because of the cost.

OnlineBetting.com surveyed more than a thousand people and found that 69% of Americans have not gone to a MLB game because of the cost, and 71% said inflation will keep them from going to a professional sporting event.

The survey also found that fans say the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers and Cubs have the most expensive "game experience":