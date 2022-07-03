Expand / Collapse search

Sports fans say inflation may keep them from going to another game

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 3:25PM
Cubs
CHICAGO - Baseball fans say they'd love to see their team in person, but can't afford a Major League Baseball game because of the cost.

OnlineBetting.com surveyed more than a thousand people and found that 69% of Americans have not gone to a MLB game because of the cost, and 71% said inflation will keep them from going to a professional sporting event.

The survey also found that fans say the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers and Cubs have the most expensive "game experience":

  1. New York Yankees
  2. Boston Red Sox
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. New York Mets
  6. San Francisco Giants
  7. Los Angeles Angels
  8. Atlanta Braves
  9. Houston Astros
  10. Chicago White Sox