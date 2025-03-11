Spring flower shows in Chicago bring color and learning opportunities

The Brief The Garfield Park Conservatory’s spring flower show, Rooted in Mystery, is now open, teaching visitors about plant roots. The Lincoln Park Conservatory is also hosting Spectrum of Spring, a colorful display featuring color-blocked floral arrangements. Admission is free for Chicago residents, though reservations are recommended.



Spring is in full bloom at the Garfield Park Conservatory, where the annual flower show, Rooted in Mystery, invites visitors to explore the underground world of plant roots.

The exhibit, which took over a year to plan, highlights how different plants grow beneath the surface.

What we know:

The exhibit features a vibrant mix of tulips, azaleas, pansies, and snapdragons, along with educational displays about root structures.

According to Deputy Director of Conservatories Matt Barrett, the process of preparing the show starts well in advance.

"With some of the plants in this room like bulbs, you would plant them in the fall," Barrett said. "We plant them in pots in the fall and leave them in a giant walk-in cooler. It basically simulates their dormant period. Then we bring them out, put them in a greenhouse and warm them up, and they start to do what they’re doing now."

Visitors can also explore other parts of the conservatory, including the towering palm house and the lush fern room.

"A great spot for families to come on weekends," Barrett added. "It gets you out of the cold and the dirty gray and shows you what’s going to be happening in the next couple of months."

The other side:

Across town, the Lincoln Park Conservatory is hosting its own spring display, Spectrum of Spring. This show takes a creative approach by grouping plants by color.

"It’s a play on the color spectrum, and the way the room is laid out is using color blocking so that we’re grouping different plants of the same color together," Barrett explained. "So you notice the slight differentials between the different purples and the reds and the blues and the pinks."

What's next:

Both flower shows are now open, offering a glimpse into the beauty of spring before it fully arrives outdoors.

Admission is free for Chicago residents, though reservations are recommended to manage visitor flow.