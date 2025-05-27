Boy, 5, killed after being hit by car in own driveway in St. Charles, police say

The Brief A young boy was hit and killed by a car in his own driveway in St. Charles just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said. First responders performed lifesaving measures before transporting him to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



A 5-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle in his own driveway Tuesday evening in suburban St. Charles has died.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive, police said.

First responders found a neighbor performing CPR on the boy and immediately took over, police said.

The child was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where he died.

St. Charles police said the driver of the car was an immediate family member who has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team (KCART) is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Charles Police at 630-377-4435.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the family member or say if any citations or charges would be issued.