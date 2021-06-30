St. Charles nightclub won't reopen in the suburb after 4 people were shot, 1 fatally, outside of the business

The owner of a St. Charles nightclub says his business will not reopen in the suburb after four people were shot, one fatally, outside of club Sunday.

An Emergency Closure Hearing and Complaint for Liquor Control Violations for Trilogy Entertainment, LLC, was held at a special June 30 meeting of the St. Charles Liquor Control Commission, St. Charles officials said.

Prior to the hearing, the owner of the nightclub surrendered his City of St. Charles liquor license to officials and indicated in a signed letter that Trilogy Entertainment will not reopen in St. Charles.

At about 2:03 a.m. on Sunday, St. Charles police and fire departments responded to the club located at 2051 Lincoln Highway for a report of shots fired.

When police officers arrived, two gunshot victims were located outside of the nightclub on the front sidewalk, according to a press release.

Officers rendered first aid and summoned fire personnel to the scene.

Both victims were transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where one victim was pronounced deceased, police said. The man who died was identified as 23-year-old Khalief McAllister of Aurora.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

While emergency personnel were in the emergency room of the hospital, a third gunshot victim arrived with a friend, police said.

A fourth gunshot victim was driven to Copley Memorial Hospital in Aurora. That victim was treated and released.

The other surviving victims underwent emergency surgery. One was listed in stable condition, and the other victim was listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old Aurora man has since been charged with opening fire in the parking lot of the nightclub.

Michael D.V. Carwell faces counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the attack..

Carwell was arrested Sunday and ordered held on $3 million bail, prosecutors said.

He was expected in court again July 16.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.