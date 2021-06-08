St. Charles prepares for larger-than-ever Fourth of July fireworks

St. Charles says it's full speed ahead for its Independence Day celebrations.

The city says this year's Fourth of July fireworks show will be the biggest one it has ever held.

Mike Kies, the Park District's superintendent of recreation, told the Daily Herald that safety precautions will be put in place.

"We're going to let people know that you don't have to come down to the park to see the fireworks and that there's other places to watch the show. In the park, we'll be encouraging physically distancing. We're really encouraging people to watch from all areas of St. Charles, not just the park here," Kies said.

The Daily Herald says the show is expected to run about 20 minutes.

The celebration will be at Pottawatomie Park. The park opens at dawn.

Picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, food truck vendors will be on-site and snacks will be available for purchase at the River View Miniature Golf Course refreshment stand until 9:15 p.m.