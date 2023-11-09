St. Ignatius College Prep girls' volleyball team heads to state competition

The St. Ignatius College Prep girls' volleyball team is on their way to the state competition for the first time ever.

The team and parents gathered for a send-off breakfast in Tully Hall at the Wise Side high school.

Coach Mariah Robinson said the secret to their success is based on how much the players love to play volleyball together and how responsive they are to coaching.

"I think it's just talking to the girls and telling them that we believe in them. We told them we're here to help you succeed on and off the court. And the girls really listened to that. They had open minds to how we coach and what we bring into the gym every day. And it's really credited to them that they came in, they bought in and they believed in us too," Robinson said.

In fact, all the girls fall sports teams at St. Ignatius qualified for state.

"It's not a coincidence. I think sports at St. Ignatius is really going on the up and up and it's just awesome. For the first time in history, all fall girls sports are doing well," Robin said.

"I think it's really great. I mean, cross country, swimming and diving and now us. I mean, I think it's just all the hard work that all the girls here have put in. I think just staying focused on our main goal. We've already gotten here. We've already pushed past so many barriers, but I think now that we're here, our main goal is just to continue winning," senior Emma Basil said.

Their first game in the state competition is Friday afternoon in Bloomington, Illinois.