St. Ignatius hockey players, parents file lawsuit against semi driver in Indiana crash

Players, parents and coaches of the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team have filed a lawsuit after a crash with a truck driver in Indiana hospitalized 25 people earlier this month.

The lawsuit alleges the truck driver had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed his semi tractor trailer into the bus on Nov. 12 in Warsaw, Indiana.

Victor Santos, 58, briefly tapped the brakes of his truck as he approached an intersection on U.S. Rte. 30, then barreled through a red light and knocked the school bus on its side, according to court documents that include new details of the crash.

The crash sent all 23 of the players and their two coaches to a local hospital where three of the players were critically injured.

The lawsuit lists Santos and trucking companies, N&V Trucking Express, B&W Cartage Company, Inc., B&W Cartage, Inc. and B&W Cartage International, Inc., as defendants. They are accused of negligence and willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the people on the bus.

Before the crash, the semi was seen swerving back and forth across a highway and traveling more than 90 mph, according to Indiana authorities.

Witnesses said it did not appear Santos tried to slow down or swerve to miss the bus.

Santos was operating a truck and trailer out of the state of New Jersey, Warsaw police say.

His blood alcohol level was .13%, almost twice the legal limit in Indiana, police reported.

Santos stumbled out of his truck when police approached and officers reported smelling alcohol on him. "Santos’ eyes [were] red and glossy," a police report states, adding that his speech was "slurred and slow."

Witnesses told police they had been following Santos’ truck back in Columbia City, about 20 miles away, and said he was traveling more than 90 mph at times.

Other witnesses said they tried to outrun the truck because it was traveling so erratically, but they "noticed the semi tractor-trailer catching up from behind at a high rate of speed. "

The truck passed them while "straddling the yellow line in the middle of the roadway, forcing them off the side of the road," police said. They called police to report the driver, then followed with their hazard lights flashing.

The witnesses said the truck’s brake lights "illuminated momentarily" at Center Street but the truck "continued into the intersection without slowing down, running the red light and striking the school bus that was turning left on the green arrow," the police report states.

Santos was charged with felony counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, police said.

In court documents, officials said Santos is a registered sex offender in the state of New York, and was convicted of rape in 1999.

The hockey team had been competing in at Culver Military Academy and were returning to their hotel from dinner when the crash occurred.