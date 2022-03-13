Starting Monday, students, teachers and staff at Chicago Public Schools do not have to wear masks
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools students, teachers and staff can leave the masks at home starting on Monday.
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez announced the end of mask requirements in Chicago schools last week.
But the Chicago Teachers Union is fighting the mask-optional rules. The union said that the change violates the safety agreement made with teachers in January.
Chicago Public Schools offered these statistics about COVID-19 vaccinations among students and staff when making the announcement about masks:
- 64% of CPS students age 12-17 have had at least a first dose, compared to 68% nationally
- 47% of CPS students age 5-11 have had at least a first dose, compared to 33% nationally
- 56% of age-eligible CPS students have received at least one dose, and 49% are fully vaccinated
- More than 91% of all CPS staff members are fully vaccinated
