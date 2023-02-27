Expand / Collapse search

State Farm reportedly raising rates for Illinois drivers — here's how much

By FOX 32 News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Expect to pay more for your auto insurance.

State Farm is reportedly raising rates for Illinois drivers by 6.5 percent.

According to a filing with the Illinois Department of Insurance, the hike will add about $58 a year for policy holders.

Last year, State Farm increased annual premiums by about $69.

The Bloomington-based company insures about one in every three Illinois drivers.