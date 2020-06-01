State police close downtown expressway ramps ‘until further notice’

article

Illinois State Police announced several ramp closures Monday morning on the Eisenhower and Dan Ryan expressways near downtown Chicago.

The eastbound I-290 and northbound I-94 ramps to Congress Parkway are closed “until further notices,” as are the I-90 northbound and southbound ramps to Ohio Street and the I-94 northbound Cermak Chinatown Feeder ramp, according to state police.

Previously closed ramps on I-80 at Torrence Avenue and I-94 at Lake Avenue and Old Orchard Road have been reopened, state police said.

The ramp closures are among several transportation disruptions in response to recent protests and unrest downtown in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, including the suspension of CTA service in the Loop and the suspension of all Metra service on Monday.

The city of Chicago and several suburbs have implemented overnight curfews.