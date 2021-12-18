State Police officer conducting DUI stop gets car hit by another DUI driver on Dan Ryan

An Illinois State Police Officer's car was struck by a DUI driver while conducting a separate DUI investigation, according to state police.

Officials said the incident occurred on the northbound side of the Dan Ryan Expressway around 11:50 p.m. Friday, when the state police officer was assisting another with a DUI stop on the right shoulder of the road. Emergency lights were on to help assist in the investigation.

Police said a black Nissan Sentra didn't yield to the emergency vehicle, and veered off the roadway and onto the right shoulder, where the front end of the Nissan sideswiped the front driver’s side of the squad car. The Nissan lost control, traveled across all lanes of traffic and struck the concrete median barrier on the left shoulder, police said.

The officer did not need medical treatment or hospitalization.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan, Alontae L. Holliday, a 25-year-old female of Matteson, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law, driving under the influence of alcohol, operation of uninsured motor vehicle, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense, state police said. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

"Troopers from throughout the state have left their families to work in Chicago on an Anti-Violence Detail, working 24-hours a day to keep our roadways safe from violent criminals," said ISP Division of Patrol, Deputy Director, Colonel Margaret McGreal.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

So far in 2021, there have been 22 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 13 troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes, ISP said.

"The detail is successful, as is evidenced by the 226 recovered firearms seized by our Troopers along the expressways and the seven violent criminals arrested in the past two weeks for forcibly hi-jacking cars," McGreal said. "While we continue to fight crime with the full weight of our most valuable resources, our hard-working Troopers, we need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel. Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road. We can’t seize the next gun or apprehend the next violent criminal when citizens with no regard for the safety of others drive impaired."

Advertisement

The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the "Move Over" law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.