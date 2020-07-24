State police seeking tips in Dan Ryan hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old woman

article

Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a 19-year-old woman on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Deja Bowdry was struck by an SUV after stepping out of car in the left shoulder near Garfield Boulevard, state police said.

The crash happened about 5 a.m. July 5 in the southbound local lanes after Bowdry pulled into the left shoulder for mechanical issues, state police said.

Bowdry was taken to a hospital and died five days later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The wanted vehicle may have front-end damage, state police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call state police investigators at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.