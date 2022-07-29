State Rep. Kelly no longer seeking re-election as chair of Illinois Democratic Party

State Rep. Robin Kelly, who chairs the Illinois Democratic Party, has announced she is withdrawing her name to be re-elected chair after another state lawmaker appears to have the votes to overtake the position.

Kelly released a statement Friday afternoon, saying the "support for my re-election as chair will come up just shy of the necessary majority vote."

The battle for the chair position has been brewing behind the scenes for some time. State Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, who has the backing of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and former State Senate President John Cullerton, appears positioned to be elected the new chair.

Supporters of Hernandez complained Kelly has simply not raised the cash needed in a year when Democrats could face a Republican wave.

"We're gonna resolve it on Saturday, one way or the other. And then we get onto the broader issues that affect having the convention in Illinois, having an early primary, which I hope we're successful," Cullerton had said before Kelly dropped out.

As a federal official, Kelly cannot raise funds for state and local races.

"We happen to have a federal office holder who's the chairman of our party and she can't raise state money," Cullerton said. "There's nothing more important for the chairman of the party than to raise money, especially in this election year, when we have such an effort to get out the vote. We have everybody on the ballot. It's a redistricting year."

State Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez and State Rep. Robin Kelly

In addition to Gov. Pritzker, supporters of Hernandez include House Speaker Chris Welch. Kelly has created a special group charged with raising money for state-level contest.

Supporters of Kelly in a written statement had said she's made the state party "more inclusive, more transparent, and more effective in our mission to support Democratic candidates and campaigns."

Kelly's full statement on withdrawing her name can be read below.

"Over the past 16 months, I have had the immense privilege of serving as the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois. In that time, the DPI has taken dramatic steps forward by modernizing our party operations, developing new and impactful programming, and re-engaging with the national Democratic Party in a way not seen in decades. Simply put, our party has made amazing progress in a short amount of time.

"I was elected as the first woman and the first Black chair of the DPI because of my vision for an inclusive, diverse, and people-first party. Unfortunately, it has become clear that support for my re-election as chair will come up just shy of the necessary majority. Therefore, I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for chair.

"Serving as chair has been a true honor, and I could not be more proud of my staff, my supporters, and all Democrats across the state who joined in building a stronger DPI."