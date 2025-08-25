State Sen. Karina Villa launches campaign for Illinois comptroller

The Brief State Sen. Karina Villa announced her run for Illinois state comptroller in Little Village, backed by Rep. Delia Ramirez, Rep. Chuy Garcia, and other leaders. Villa highlighted her record of flipping two suburban districts, delivering tax relief, and guiding state budget priorities. A lifelong West Chicago resident and former school social worker, Villa currently represents Illinois’ 25th Senate District.



State Senator Karina Villa is making a run for Illinois state comptroller.

What we know:

Villa officially announced her campaign Monday in Little Village, joined by congress members Delia Ramirez and Chuy Garcia, along with state and local leaders.

Villa, who flipped two Republican districts in the suburbs, says she's ready to take her record of delivering tax relief and state budget leadership to a statewide office.

"This moment demands bold leadership and not just talk," Villa said. "But the courage to act, the experience to lead and the results to prove it. As a comptroller I will not back down. I will not back down. I'll take on powerful interests, make the tough calls and defend the progress of the working people who have fought tooth and nail to win."

Local perspective:

Villa is a lifelong West Chicago resident and a former school social worker.

She currently serves as state senator for the 25th District.

The sitting state comptroller, Susana Mendoza, announced earlier this year that she would not seek another term after holding the seat since 2016. It's been widely reported she's considering a run for mayor of Chicago.