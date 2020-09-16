State trooper seriously injured in I-55 crash near Joliet

An Illinois State trooper was airlifted with serious injuries Wednesday after the trooper’s vehicle was rear-ended on I-55 near Joliet.

The trooper was pulled over in the left shoulder responding to a stalled vehicle in the northbound lanes near Route 30, state police said in a statement.

A vehicle traveling in the left lane rear-ended the trooper’s vehicle about 1:24 p.m. and caused a multiple-vehicle crash, state police said.

The trooper was airlifted, while two other drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Northbound lanes of the expressway were closed for three hours.