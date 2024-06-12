Best places for staycations this summer: Where does your town rank?

article

Most Americans are planning a vacation this summer, but with the high cost of travel, some may explore taking a cheaper trip or possibly staying home.

And if an excursion in your area is an option, there are quality areas to enjoy staycations.

WalletHub released a report looking at the best places for an affordable staycation by comparing 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, and evaluating several criteria, including recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

The personal finance company graded these categories and others on a 100-point scale to rank the cities that offer the most fun for a staycation.

Here are the top locales for staycations.

Top 20 places for a staycation

Orlando, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Cincinnati, Ohio Las Vegas, Nevada Tampa, Florida Chicago, Illinois San Diego, California Atlanta, Georgia New Orleans, Louisiana Tucson, Arizona St. Louis, Missouri Scottsdale, Arizona Charleston, South Carolina Salt Lake City, Utah Denver, Colorado Fort Lauderdale, Florida Portland, Oregon New York, New York Columbia, South Carolina Portland, Maine

To see the full list of cities and where your town ranks, click here .



