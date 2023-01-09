Sterigenics agrees to pay $408M to end over 870 lawsuits tied to Willowbrook plant

Sterigenics, a medical tool sterilization company, has agreed to pay $408 million to end more than 870 lawsuits.

The parent company, Sotera Health, confirmed the news Monday night.

The suits are tied to ethylene oxide emissions from their now-closed plant in Willowbrook.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Sotera Health Company issued the following statement:

"The agreements provide a pathway to comprehensively resolve the claims pending against Sterigenics and Sotera Health LLC in Illinois and thereby enable the Company to focus its full attention on operating the business, serving our customers and delivering on our mission of Safeguarding Global Health®. Sterigenics maintains that its Willowbrook operations did not pose a safety risk to the community in which it operated and believes the evidence and science ultimately would have compelled the rejection of the plaintiffs’ claims, as occurred in the Teresa Fornek trial. However, years of biased media coverage in the greater Chicago area, the significant costs of posting a large bond in support of the appeal of the Kamuda verdict and the time and expense that would have been required to continue to contest hundreds of additional lawsuits through a multiyear process in the Illinois court system led us to conclude that resolving the pending Willowbrook EO cases would be in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders. As we have done consistently throughout our history, we will continue to operate our facilities in compliance with applicable rules and regulations and best industry practices to ensure the safety of our employees, the communities in which we operate and patients around the world."

Sotera Health said Sterigenics will fund an escrow account to pay the settlement by May 1, 2023.