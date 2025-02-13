Actor, comedian Steve Carell to deliver Northwestern's 2025 commencement address

Steve Carell, who once made Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch his stage on "The Office," will now take the podium as Northwestern University’s 2025 commencement speaker.

What we know:

Northwestern University announced Thursday that comedian and actor Steve Carell would be the school's commencement speaker this year.

The ceremony is set for Sunday, June 15, at the United Center in Chicago. It begins at 10:30 a.m.

Carell will address Northwestern’s Class of 2025 and receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree during the ceremony, according to university officials.

What they're saying:

"Steve Carell is an absolute treasure, and I am thrilled he will be our commencement speaker," said President Michael Schill. "Steve is such a versatile actor, who brings humor and humanity to every role, from ‘The Office’ to ‘The Morning Show’ and his recent work on Broadway. I cannot wait to hear him address our Class of 2025."

"I’m thrilled to be speaking at Northwestern’s commencement this year," Carell said. "My speech’s theme will be ‘The Importance of Lowering Expectations,’ which, for these graduates, should start with my speech."

The backstory:

Carell, an award-winning actor, writer and producer, is most-known for his roles in "The Office," "The Morning Show," "Despicable Me," and several other shows and films.

He first established himself as a comedian in Chicago and was part of Second City, beginning in 1987, according to a news release.

Carell’s daughter graduated from Northwestern’s School of Communication in 2023. His son, Johnny, is a member of the Class of 2026 in the School of Communication.

Northwestern plans to announce the full list of honorary degree recipients in the coming days.