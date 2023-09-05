Student arrested for bringing airsoft gun to Stevenson High School: officials

A suburban student was arrested after allegedly bringing an airsoft gun to school on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire shortly after noon.

According to village officials, School Resource Officers responded to a report of a student with a handgun inside the building. Officers located the suspect thanks to a description provided by a witness.

The officers found the juvenile in possession of an airsoft gun, village officials said. He was arrested and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. He was then released to a guardian.

Village officials said there were no reports of threats made against students, faculty or staff at the high school.

Lincolnshire is a northern suburb of Chicago.