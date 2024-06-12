Handyman charged with sexually abusing teenage girl in Joliet: police

article

An Aurora man who was hired for home repairs is now behind bars after sexually abusing a teenage girl, according to Joliet police.

As of Wednesday, Jose Vazquez-Flores, 47, is being held at the Will County Jail for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

His charge stems from an allegation that he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at a home in the 1800 block of Silver Ridge Drive on April 25.

He was reportedly hired by one of the victim's parents as a handyman. After being questioned by detectives, Flores was believed to have had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim, police said.

He voluntarily came to the police department for questioning on June 11 and admitted to sexual abuse, according to JPD. Flores also said he knew the victim was 16 years old.

Flores was taken into custody without incident. Further details haven't been released.