Stevenson High School student took another student's phone, posts bomb threat on social media: officials

A Stevenson High School student took another student's phone and posted a bomb threat on social media Wednesday afternoon., school officials said.

At about 3:55 p.m., School Resource Officers at Stevenson High School responded to a report of a bomb threat via social media.

Officers worked in conjunction with school staff and identified the social media account holder.

According to preliminary information, the account holder, a Stevenson High School student, left his cell phone unattended on the school bus, and another student got ahold of the account holder’s phone.

The student then utilized his social media account to send the threat.

School officials are working with the bus company to identify the person who sent the message.

It does not appear that the threat was credible.