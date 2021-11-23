Stings will target holiday shoppers abusing disability parking at Illinois malls

Illinois drivers caught illegally parking in spots reserved for people with disabilities could face hefty fines this holiday season.

Jesse White announced on Tuesday that Secretary of State Police will begin conducting stings on Black Friday at shopping malls in Schaumburg, Springfield and Fairview Heights.

"Our mission is not to issue tickets, but to ensure that accessible parking spaces are available to those who need them," White said in a statement. "Parking illegally in a space reserved for people with disabilities means a possible driver’s license suspension and a hefty fine, money which could otherwise be used on gifts."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

White said the stings will continue in other areas of the state through the remainder of the holiday season.

Drivers caught misusing disabled parking placards face a six-month driver's license suspension and a $600 fine, White said. Repeat violators face a one-year driver's license suspension and a $750 fine. Anyone who commits a third offense or more will face a $1,000 fine and a one-year driver's license revocation, according to the statement.

(Kurt Wittman/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Drivers who parking in an accessible spot without a disability placard or disability license plates can expect a fine of up to $350, White said. Using a deceased person's placard or a fake placard may result in a $2,500 fine and a one-year driver's license revocation.

Advertisement

White encouraged Illinois residents to report abuses of disability parking by calling 217-785-0309. Callers will be asked to report placard and license plate numbers as well as the location of the offending vehicle. Residents can also report abuse through the Secretary of State's website at ilsos.gov and complete the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities Abuse Complaint Form.