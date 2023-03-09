'Stink bomb' sends 3 Chicago elementary school students to hospital

Three students were hospitalized after someone brought a "stink bomb" to a Chicago Lawn elementary school on Thursday morning.

Ambulances were called to Fairfield Elementary School, 6201 S. Fairfield Ave., around 9:46 a.m. after someone brought a nuisance spray or stink bomb to a classroom, according to Chicago fire officials.

Eighteen students and one teacher were exposed to the chemical.

Three students were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, two in good-to-fair condition and another in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.

Thirteen other students and the teacher were evaluated but declined transport to the hospital.

The transports were largely "precautionary," according to officials.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.