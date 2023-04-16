Mom and three children injured when stolen car crashes into them in Chicago's West Garfield Park

A horrific crash involving a stolen car in Chicago's West Garfield Park on Sunday afternoon left an innocent mother and her three children hospitalized.

Shawn Walker’s surveillance cameras caught the entire ordeal. A Ford pickup truck was seen driving northbound on Kostner before it was struck by a stolen Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata came to rest at a light pole, the truck went head on into a large tree.

In the back seat of the truck was a baby boy.

"The baby wasn't breathing, so we started doing CPR," said Walker. "My main thing was so we could get a pulse back into the baby."

Fire crews had to help the family get out of the smashed vehicle. Paramedics rushed them to the hospital, their conditions were listed from serious to critical.

Officers spent more than four hours at the scene reviewing surveillance video and speaking to witnesses.

Two suspects from the stolen Hyundai were taken into custody.



