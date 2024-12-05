Teen driver in stolen Jeep causes multi-car crash on Michigan Avenue

The Brief A 16-year-old driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee caused a four-vehicle crash on North Michigan Avenue, leaving several adults and children injured. The teen and a female passenger are in custody, with charges pending.



A 16-year-old driver of a stolen Jeep caused a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Michigan Avenue, leaving multiple people injured.

The crash occurred around 9:05 p.m. when the southbound Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and struck a Dodge van in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to police. The impact caused a chain reaction, with the Dodge van colliding with a northbound Jeep Compass and a Honda SUV.

The teenage driver of the Jeep Cherokee tried to flee the scene on foot but was taken into custody by responding officers. He was transported to Stroger Hospital by paramedics and is in fair condition. A female passenger in the Jeep was also taken into custody and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in fair condition.

The Dodge van's driver was taken to Northwestern in fair condition, along with a 6-year-old girl who was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, also in fair condition. The woman driving the Jeep Compass was treated at Northwestern and is in fair condition. Two children, ages 4 and 6, from the Compass were also transported to Lurie’s in fair condition.

Police confirmed the Jeep Cherokee had been reported stolen, and charges against the teenage driver and his passenger are pending as the investigation continues.