Stolen puppy worth $7k returned to Aurora pet store, police say

A puppy stolen from a mall in west suburban Aurora was returned Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Furry Babies pet store in the Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Dr., for a report of stolen English Bulldog puppy valued over $7,600, Aurora police said.

A person returned the puppy to the store and told employees that a couple asked him to bring it back, police said.

The puppy was unharmed, and a microchip confirmed it was the one that had been stolen, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspects allegedly used a fake identity to apply online to adopt the puppy and visited the dog in the store, police said. Officers believe they showed a fake identification card and gave incorrect information to the store’s clerks before eventually leaving with the dog.

An anonymous caller told authorities the names of possible suspects, and Aurora police are investigating the leads.