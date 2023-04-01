Store manager with concealed carry license shot robber in Chicago, police say

A store manager with a concealed carry license shot and wounded a robber who tried to target an auto parts outlet in Chicago on Saturday, police said in a statement to FOX 32 Chicago.

Police said the robber walked into the store at 91st and South Stony Island in Calumet Heights around 2:30 p.m. He was carrying a gun, police said.

The store manager has a concealed carry license and was also carrying a gun, police said in a statement to FOX 32 Chicago. He shot the robber.

The robber was hospitalized in critical condition.

The robber's name is not known. Police described him as 30 to 40-years-old.