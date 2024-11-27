Expand / Collapse search

What stores are open on Thanksgiving 2024 in the Chicago area?

By Justine Baker
Published  November 27, 2024 4:55pm CST
Holidays
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Thanksgiving travel looks good locally, and then a big drop in temps by Friday

Emily Wahls has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Wondering where to pop in for those last-minute Thanksgiving buys? 

Here’s a list of grocery stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

  • Jewel- Osco: Hours vary by location
  • Marianos: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Hours vary by location 
  • Meijer: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • CVS: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Walgreens: 24-hour location and pharmacies will be open 
  • Pete’s Fresh Market: 7 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 
  • Kroger: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Food 4 Less: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. 
  • Amazon Fresh: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Tony’s Fresh Market: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree: Hours vary by location
  • Dollar General: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Trader Joe’s 
  • Sam’s Club 
  • Costco 
  • ALDI 