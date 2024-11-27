What stores are open on Thanksgiving 2024 in the Chicago area?
CHICAGO - Wondering where to pop in for those last-minute Thanksgiving buys?
Here’s a list of grocery stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024.
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day
- Jewel- Osco: Hours vary by location
- Marianos: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Hours vary by location
- Meijer: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- CVS: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Walgreens: 24-hour location and pharmacies will be open
- Pete’s Fresh Market: 7 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Kroger: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Food 4 Less: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m.
- Amazon Fresh: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tony’s Fresh Market: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Dollar Tree: Hours vary by location
- Dollar General: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Family Dollar: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Target
- Walmart
- Trader Joe’s
- Sam’s Club
- Costco
- ALDI