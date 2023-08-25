Stray bull on the loose in Chicago suburb, police warn

Police are alerting residents to a stray bull on the loose in a Chicago suburb.

The Barrington Hills Police Department says a stray bull was last seen Friday in the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Rd.

The public is advised to not approach the bull if it's spotted.

Residents should call 911 immediately if they see the bull, police said.

The circumstances of the bull's escape were not immediately known.

No further information was provided.