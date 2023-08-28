Stray bull on the loose in Chicago suburb caught on camera

New photos have surfaced of a stray bull that's still on the loose in a Chicago suburb.

The bull was first spotted on Friday near the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road in Barrington Hills. But on Monday, police released photos of the bull that were captured by a resident's security camera.

The bull was caught on camera about a half-mile north of where it was first seen.

Police also answered some common questions the public has been asking about the bull, such as where did it come from. They say it escaped from a resident's property.

Many asked how much the bull weighs and what the color it is. Police say the bull weighs 1600 pounds and is brown and white.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Stray bull spotted on resident's property in Barrington Hills | Provided

Some asked what the name of the bull is, and police say the owner did not report this information.

The final question: will the bull make a guest appearance at the Barrington Hills fall festival? The answer is "probably not."

Police are reminding residents that although the bull may seem friendly, that nobody should approach it and to call 911 immediately.