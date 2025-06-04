Cook County double homicide suspect Jalonie Jenkins charged with murder in stabbings of sisters

The Brief Jalonie Jenkins, 25, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police say Jenkins fatally stabbed two sisters, ages 21 and 10, inside their Streamwood home. He was arrested near a Metra station in Downers Grove and is now receiving treatment at a hospital.



A man accused of fatally stabbing two young sisters inside a Streamwood townhome has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, authorities said Wednesday.

What we know:

Jalonie Jenkins, 25, of Streamwood, is accused in the deaths of 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones. The two were found dead with stab wounds in their home on May 28.

Streamwood police say officers were called to the 1600 block of McKool Avenue around 7:50 p.m. that evening. When they arrived, both victims were found dead inside the home. According to family, Jalonie is Janiya’s older brother, and the two victims were sisters.

Police identified Jenkins as a suspect shortly after the attack. Investigators recovered his vehicle later that night in Bensenville, but he wasn’t inside. A warrant for his arrest was issued on May 30.

On Sunday, around 11 p.m., police arrested Jenkins near the Metra station in Downers Grove.

Late Tuesday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved two charges of first-degree murder. Jenkins remains in custody and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Police said they would not comment on his treatment.

The backstory:

A neighbor told FOX 32 her daughter had been on the phone with Eyani around the time of the attack and heard yelling, including Janiya saying, "Don’t kill the kids."

Two younger children — a 7-year-old boy and a "baby niece" — reportedly ran to the neighbor’s home for help. The neighbor said she then went inside and found the two victims upstairs.

A memorial with flowers, balloons, candles, and stuffed animals has since grown outside the family’s home.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families of these young victims," said Streamwood Police Chief Shawn Taylor.

What's next:

Jenkins remains hospitalized while in custody.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.