Street sweeping season returns to Chicago: What drivers need to know

The Brief Chicago’s street sweeping season is officially underway. Crews clean 4,300 miles of streets and remove 44,000 tons of debris every year. Residents are urged to check signs and move their cars to avoid tickets.



The saying goes April showers brings May flowers, but April showers also brings the start of Chicago's vaunted street sweeping season.

What we know:

That's right. If you live in the city, don't forget to double-check the signage on your residential street to make sure it isn't street-sweeping day in your ward. If it is, and you fail to move your car, expect a nice orange ticket when you get home.

Last week, Fox 32's Paris Schutz got an up close look at the effort to clean thousands of miles of streets in Chicago every day.

"They’re doing about 4,300 miles, it's 4,300 rough miles," says Cole Stollard, commissioner for the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Come April, Stollard lights up when talking about all the miles logged by Chicago's 50 street sweepers - one in each ward.

"If you just did the simple math, that’s like driving from Chicago to San Diego, then driving around San Diego, then heading back to Chicago," Stollard said.

Between April and November, the street sweepers are out in force on residential and main streets removing 44,000 tons of debris per season. The specially designed vehicles sweep leaves, twigs, dirt and other associated garbage into a tray, which is then taken to the dump every day to have organic and inorganic materials sorted out.

What they're saying:

Stollard said the job has gotten more intense in recent years as mega storms have left streets flooded, which makes it all the more important to keep the sewer system clear.

"I can’t have leaves and debris and garbage on the street during snow season. That just creates more of a mess," he said.

The city has permanent and temporary signage to warn motorists to move their cars on certain days of the month.

"We have signage we put up 48 hours in advance. We try to get through three times to six times per season," Stollard said.

Why you should care:

It can be a lot for residential parkers to remember, and some find out the hard way. Stollard said it’s pretty simple to avoid that dreaded orange envelope.

"Move your car. Tell your kids to move your car. Please move your car," Stollard said.

Timeline:

Street sweeping season runs through November.