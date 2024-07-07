Streets around Grant Park reopen after NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend

Several streets around Grant Park are scheduled to reopen after the NASCAR Chicago Street Race concluded Sunday.

The reopening will occur in phases through Tuesday, July 9.

Some inner street closures are expected to remain until July 18 as the track wall, fence, and viewing structures are removed, according to the Office of Emergency Management & Communications.

The reopening schedule will be as follows:

The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. is slated to reopen on Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m.

The southbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will reopen on Tuesday, July 9 at 11 p.m.

Northbound and southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Monroe St. is set to reopen on Monday, July 8 by noon, with one travel lane closed between Van Buren and Jackson.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 06: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Celsius Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course on July 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Priority streets for reopening include DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Michigan Ave., and Columbus Dr.

All the NASCAR demobilization activities are expected to be completed by the end of the day on July 18, according to the OEMC.

According to the OEMC, all businesses and residences in the area will still be accessible during the breakdown and reopening.

Residents and visitors are urged to expect traffic delays throughout the reopening process.

To learn more about the reopening efforts, follow this link.