Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings reported in South Side neighborhoods.

In each incident someone was approached by two to five males who flashed guns and demanded their vehicle and personal belongings, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 4:45 p.m. Jan 11 in the 7300 block of South St. Louis Avenue;

About 5:30 p.m. Jan 11 in the 1800 block of South Wentworth Avnue;

About 7 p.m. Jan 11 in the 1900 block of South Sangamon Avenue;

About 7:05 p.m. Jan 11 in the 800 block of West 27th Street;

About 10:50 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 2600 block of West 71st Street;

About 1 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 500 block of East 51st Street; and

About 3:10 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 700 block of West 18th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detective at 312-747-8380 or Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.