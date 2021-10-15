String of residential burglaries reported in Woodlawn

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries that occurred in September and October in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

In each incident, the offenders enter a residence undergoing renovation through a door or window and steal copper piping and appliances, police said.

The incident times and locations are listed below:

6600 block of South Evans Avenue on Sept. 23 at approximately 9 p.m.

6600 block of South Champlain Avenue between Oct. 9-12

1300 block of East Marquette Road on Oct. 12 between midnight and 5 a.m.

Police said the offenders were seen using a silver van and a U-Haul truck during one of the burglaries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.