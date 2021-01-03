String of robberies reported in South Loop

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of robberies reported in December in South Loop.

In each incident, a man approached someone alone on the street or sidewalk and forcibly took their purse or wallet, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 8:20 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1700 block of South Michigan Avenue;

About 8:50 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1400 block of S0uth Wabash Avenue;

About 7 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 2100 block of South Indiana Avenue; and

About 9:50 p.m. Dec. 26 in the1100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The man is 18 to 25 years old, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information with Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.