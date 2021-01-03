String of robberies reported in South Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a string of robberies reported in December in South Loop.
In each incident, a man approached someone alone on the street or sidewalk and forcibly took their purse or wallet, Chicago police said.
The robberies happened:
- About 8:20 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1700 block of South Michigan Avenue;
- About 8:50 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1400 block of S0uth Wabash Avenue;
- About 7 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 2100 block of South Indiana Avenue; and
- About 9:50 p.m. Dec. 26 in the1100 block of South Michigan Avenue.
The man is 18 to 25 years old, police said.
Anyone with information with Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.