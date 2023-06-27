String of vehicle thefts reported on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents about a string of vehicle thefts that have occurred on the Southwest Side this month.

In each incident, the victim legally parked their vehicle on the street and returned to find their vehicle missing, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

6300 block of South Spaulding on June 10 at about 6 p.m.

3300 block of West 63rd Street on June 14 at about 4:30 a.m.

3300 block of West 62nd Place on June 15 at about 8 p.m.

6200 block of South Spaulding on June 23 at about 12:30 p.m.

3600 block of West 63rd Street on June 24 at about 7:30 p.m.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.