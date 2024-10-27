Stroke survivor Maria Odenkirk to take part in Willis Tower climb with support from actor brother

The Brief Stroke survivor’s mission : Maria Odenkirk, who suffered a hemorrhagic stroke six years ago, plans to climb the top 20 flights of the Willis Tower to raise funds for Chicago's Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. Support from her famous brother : Maria’s brother, actor Bob Odenkirk, who aided in her recovery, will support her virtually by climbing 25 flights four times in his apartment building while filming in Winnipeg. Giving back through research : Now fully recovered in speech, Maria assists Shirley Ryan AbilityLab by testing new mobility tools, having participated in seven trials to aid her recovery.



Climbing the Willis Tower is no easy feat, but next week a Chicago-area woman who suffered a stroke six years ago plans to take on the challenge to raise money and awareness for stroke survivors.

Maria Odenkirk, who was 50 years old when she experienced a hemorrhagic stroke in 2018, will be joined by her brother, actor and writer Bob Odenkirk, in the 16th annual Skyrise Chicago Climb of the Willis Tower to benefit Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

"I started my recovery from surviving a hemorrhagic stroke and it has left me partially paralyzed on my left side from my head to my toe, straight down the center," said Maria.

Maria's older brother, actor and comedy writer Bob Odenkirk, helped her through her recovery journey and is now helping her help others.

"My sister had a stroke. She had a long recovery time, but for the kind of stroke that she had and the severity of it, she recovered a lot more than most people do," Bob said.

The climb will test Maria’s resilience as she aims to complete the top 20 flights of the tower with her "Mobility Queen" team.

Meanwhile, Bob, who will be in Winnipeg filming, plans to support her virtually by climbing 25 flights four times in his apartment building.

"My apartment building is 25 stories high. So, I will walk four times up the stairs. I will take the elevator down... and will get a massage when it's over," Bob said.

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab has been instrumental in Maria’s recovery, and she now assists them by testing new tools and equipment for individuals with mobility issues.

"They have everything in one place – the doctors, the clinical doctors, the therapists. And also, the researchers in one location, which is very unique," Maria said.

Since her stroke, Maria has participated in seven clinical trials at Shirley Ryan, all of which have helped her regain some mobility, Bob noted.

For those interested in supporting Maria’s Skyrise Climb, donations can be made on her website.