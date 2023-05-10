Student brings weapon to Cook County elementary school: officials

A student brought a weapon to a suburban school Wednesday morning.

According to the Village of Richton Park, the student brought the weapon to Neil Armstrong Elementary School and a staff member observed the weapon.

The staff member recovered it from the student, who was then transported to a local hospital.

The Richton Park Police Department is investigating this incident.

Village officials say there is no threat to students, staff or community members at this time.