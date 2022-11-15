Student charged with bringing gun to Aurora high school

A student has been charged with bringing a gun to an Aurora high school Tuesday.

Shortly before noon, Aurora police officers responded to the campus of West Aurora High School for a report of a student with a firearm.

The student was detained by officers and their backpack was searched.

According to police, a firearm was retrieved, and the student was taken into custody.

Detectives determined that this was an isolated incident and that the student didn't have specific plans for violence at the high school.

The student was charged with five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of FOID Card violation and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.