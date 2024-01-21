Student found dead on University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus

A student was found dead on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus on Saturday morning.

University police were called to the intersection of W. Nevada St. and S. Goodwin Ave. at 11 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man on a porch.

Akul B. Dhawan, 18 years of age, of Champaign, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Champaign County Coroner says there is no suspicion of foul play at this time. An autopsy will performed on Monday.

Dhawan's death is under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, University of Illinois Police Department, and the Illinois State Police