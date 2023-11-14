Student from Proviso West High School stabbed by another student: officials

A student from Proviso West High School in Hillside was stabbed by another student Tuesday morning.

At about 10:10 a.m., police responded to Proviso West High School and located a student in the nurse's office with a stab wound, a spokesperson with the Village of Hillside said.

The student was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The high school, along with an elementary school nearby were placed on lockdown.

A student who witnessed the stabbing was taken into police custody.

The suspect in the stabbing, also a student, fled the scene.