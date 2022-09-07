Students, staff evacuated at Plainfield middle school for 'unspecified threat'
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Students and staff at a Plainfield middle school were evacuated Wednesday afternoon for an "unspecified threat."
Joliet police officers were on scene at about 1:50 p.m. at Timber Ridge Middle School located at 2101 Bronk Road.
Officers are conducting a search of the premises.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.